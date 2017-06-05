New Year, Same Old Defense
With David Irving's 4-game suspension looming, and the uncertainty surrounding Jaylon Smith's health, not to mention the other character and injury issues that have plagued the Dallas defense over the last five years, I think many fans find themselves wondering whether the Cowboys should be taking so many risks when it comes to free agents and draft picks? Sure, I'll be the first to admit that I was excited when Dallas selected a player of Randy Gregory's potential late in the second round. I was even excited when the Cowboys signed Greg Hardy and Rolando McClain; even with the avalanche of off-the-field issues that came with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blogging The Boys.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Irving TX getto
|May 22
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC