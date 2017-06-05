New Year, Same Old Defense

With David Irving's 4-game suspension looming, and the uncertainty surrounding Jaylon Smith's health, not to mention the other character and injury issues that have plagued the Dallas defense over the last five years, I think many fans find themselves wondering whether the Cowboys should be taking so many risks when it comes to free agents and draft picks? Sure, I'll be the first to admit that I was excited when Dallas selected a player of Randy Gregory's potential late in the second round. I was even excited when the Cowboys signed Greg Hardy and Rolando McClain; even with the avalanche of off-the-field issues that came with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blogging The Boys.