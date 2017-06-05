New Year, Same Old Defense

New Year, Same Old Defense

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Blogging The Boys

With David Irving's 4-game suspension looming, and the uncertainty surrounding Jaylon Smith's health, not to mention the other character and injury issues that have plagued the Dallas defense over the last five years, I think many fans find themselves wondering whether the Cowboys should be taking so many risks when it comes to free agents and draft picks? Sure, I'll be the first to admit that I was excited when Dallas selected a player of Randy Gregory's potential late in the second round. I was even excited when the Cowboys signed Greg Hardy and Rolando McClain; even with the avalanche of off-the-field issues that came with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blogging The Boys.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) Jun 4 Jfinest 37
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) May 31 duncanvilleplumbers 112
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) May 22 Debora 11
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) May 22 Anonymous 4
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? May 22 Anonymous 1
Irving TX getto May 22 Anonymous 3
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at June 07 at 4:04PM CDT

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC