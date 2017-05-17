Medallion Pipeline Launches Binding Open Season for Major Expansion of Crude Oil Pipeline
The expansion will consist of two parts: the Wolfcamp Expansion, which will nearly double the capacity of Medallion's existing Wolfcamp Connector mainline; and the Howard Expansion, which will increase the capacity of the existing Howard Lateral. Through these projects Medallion will provide much-needed capacity to transport crude oil produced in the Midland Basin to downstream pipelines and markets.
