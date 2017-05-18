Man sentenced in jewelry holdup, 11 o...

Man sentenced in jewelry holdup, 11 others await trials or sentencing

Thursday May 18 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Houston man who along with a group of other people smashed jewelry display cases and took jewelery from an Irving store has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Eight other people have pleaded guilty in the Irving robbery and two are set for trials.

