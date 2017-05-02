MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces 2017-18 Season
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas unveiled three plays, two musicals and a special collaboration that will be produced as part of the 2017-18 season to a packed house of volunteers, subscribers, and supporters on Saturday night, April 15 at the Irving Arts Center. The new season features Sister Act: The Musical, The Gazebo, Witness for the Prosecution, The Full Monty: The Musical and George Washington Slept Here.
