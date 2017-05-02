MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announce...

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces 2017-18 Season

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas unveiled three plays, two musicals and a special collaboration that will be produced as part of the 2017-18 season to a packed house of volunteers, subscribers, and supporters on Saturday night, April 15 at the Irving Arts Center. The new season features Sister Act: The Musical, The Gazebo, Witness for the Prosecution, The Full Monty: The Musical and George Washington Slept Here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... 6 hr LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) 20 hr cemeterystreakr 24
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 25 lunatwil 110
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Apr 25 B- Moore 1
Irving TX getto Apr 12 Alison 2
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC