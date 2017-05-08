Lone Star Youth Orchestra To Perform at Irving Arts Center...

The Lone Star Youth Orchestra closes the 2016-2017 Season with Marche Finale! Featuring works by Haydn, Sousa, and Purcell, this concert on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 7:00PM is guaranteed to leave you feeling quite patriotic! We will also feature violinist Esther Ko, the 1st place winner of the Lone Star Youth Orchestra's annual Concerto Competition, and celebrate the work of our graduating seniors. Call 972-252-2787 to reserve your seat today! The concert will take place at the Irving Arts Center's Carpenter Hall.

