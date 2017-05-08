Lone Star Youth Orchestra To Perform at Irving Arts Center...
The Lone Star Youth Orchestra closes the 2016-2017 Season with Marche Finale! Featuring works by Haydn, Sousa, and Purcell, this concert on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 7:00PM is guaranteed to leave you feeling quite patriotic! We will also feature violinist Esther Ko, the 1st place winner of the Lone Star Youth Orchestra's annual Concerto Competition, and celebrate the work of our graduating seniors. Call 972-252-2787 to reserve your seat today! The concert will take place at the Irving Arts Center's Carpenter Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington...
|May 3
|Hammer555
|1
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May 3
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May 2
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|May 1
|Anonymous
|24
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Apr 25
|B- Moore
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC