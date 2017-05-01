Larry Gatlin's 'Quanah' has problems,...

Larry Gatlin's 'Quanah' has problems, and not just with casting

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Even before Quanah opened, buzz was building about Larry Gatlin's world premiere presented by Lyric Stage at Irving Arts Center. Unfortunately, on D-FW Theater group on Facebook, it was not in a good way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 25 lunatwil 110
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Apr 25 B- Moore 1
Irving TX getto Apr 12 Alison 2
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Doubter 18
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,060 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC