Larry Gatlin's 'Quanah' has problems, and not just with casting
Even before Quanah opened, buzz was building about Larry Gatlin's world premiere presented by Lyric Stage at Irving Arts Center. Unfortunately, on D-FW Theater group on Facebook, it was not in a good way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Apr 25
|B- Moore
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Doubter
|18
|Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC