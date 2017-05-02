Irving police fatally shoot man who was holding woman at knife point
An Irving police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a woman against her will early Tuesday, police said. Officers were called about 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Story Road, where a woman called 911 saying that the man was trying to kill her, Irving police spokesman James McLellan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington...
|44 min
|Hammer555
|1
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|21 hr
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|Mon
|cemeterystreakr
|24
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Apr 25
|B- Moore
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC