Irving ISD to Read [email protected]..
For the seventh year, Irving ISD presents [email protected], a time when all students, staff and community volunteers read for 10 minutes at 10 a.m. The [email protected] initiative is part of the Irving Reads! program, which provides free books to students in prekindergarten to eighth grade to encourage a love of learning and reading during the summer. Since the start of the program in 2011, Irving ISD has distributed more than 700,000 books to students.
