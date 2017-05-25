For the seventh year, Irving ISD presents [email protected] , a time when all students, staff and community volunteers read for 10 minutes at 10 a.m. The [email protected] initiative is part of the Irving Reads! program, which provides free books to students in prekindergarten to eighth grade to encourage a love of learning and reading during the summer. Since the start of the program in 2011, Irving ISD has distributed more than 700,000 books to students.

