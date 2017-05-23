HD Vest Appoints David L. Peavler as General Counsel
HD Vest , a leading independent financial services firm providing wealth management solutions, specifically through tax professionals, today announced David L. Peavler has joined the firm as General Counsel. Mr. Peavler will oversee the firm's legal matters and drive its legal strategy.
