HD Vest Appoints David L. Peavler as ...

HD Vest Appoints David L. Peavler as General Counsel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: GlobeNewswire

HD Vest , a leading independent financial services firm providing wealth management solutions, specifically through tax professionals, today announced David L. Peavler has joined the firm as General Counsel. Mr. Peavler will oversee the firm's legal matters and drive its legal strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Wed duncanvilleplumbers 112
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) May 22 Debora 11
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) May 22 Anonymous 4
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? May 22 Anonymous 1
Irving TX getto May 22 Anonymous 3
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) May 22 Anonymous 257
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,769 • Total comments across all topics: 281,456,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC