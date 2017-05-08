Food, Fun on the Menu for Taste of Ir...

Food, Fun on the Menu for Taste of Irving May 20

Everyone is invited to bring their hearty appetites to this year's Taste of Irving from noon to 6 p.m. May 20 at Cimarron Park Recreation Center, 201 Red River Trail. Taste of Irving is an outdoor festival featuring family friendly activities and food from a variety of area restaurants and food trucks.

