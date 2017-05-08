Food, Fun on the Menu for Taste of Irving May 20...
Everyone is invited to bring their hearty appetites to this year's Taste of Irving from noon to 6 p.m. May 20 at Cimarron Park Recreation Center, 201 Red River Trail. Taste of Irving is an outdoor festival featuring family friendly activities and food from a variety of area restaurants and food trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington...
|May 3
|Hammer555
|1
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May 3
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May 2
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|May 1
|Anonymous
|24
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Apr 25
|B- Moore
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC