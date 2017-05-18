Federal judge dismisses 'clock boy' lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE: Judge dismisses 'clock boy' lawsuit saying the school didn't discriminate against Ahmed Mohamed when the Muslim teen's teacher called the police because she thought he made a bomb A federal judge ruled both the city of Irving, Texas and the school district do not owe damages to Ahmed Mohamed's family In 2015 his teacher at MacArthur High School called the police because she thought a clock Ahmed made was a ticking bomb Ahmed's father, Mohamed Mohamed, filed a lawsuit claiming his son's Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the arrest Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal the case was dismissed because the judge said there was no proof of 'racial or religious' discrimination A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Ahmed Mohamed's father, saying the family will not get a payout from the city of Irving, Texas or the school district for the 'clock boy' scandal, ... (more)

