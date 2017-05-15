Employee at Irving store sexually assaulted 9-year-old girl in a back room, police say
Irving police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in the back room of a MetroPCS store. Gerardo Israel Strauss, 36, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
