Crime 7 mins ago 11:26 a.m.Suspect holding woman at knifepoint killed by Irving police
A woman called Irving PD before 6 a.m. about a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of South Story Road, and said the suspect was trying to kill her with a knife. He had already cut her and forced her into a bedroom with him, police said.
