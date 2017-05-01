Crime 7 mins ago 11:26 a.m.Suspect ho...

Crime 7 mins ago 11:26 a.m.Suspect holding woman at knifepoint killed by Irving police

A woman called Irving PD before 6 a.m. about a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of South Story Road, and said the suspect was trying to kill her with a knife. He had already cut her and forced her into a bedroom with him, police said.

