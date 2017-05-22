Continue reading Van Cliburn competition features 14 pianists of Asian backgrounds

Continue reading Van Cliburn competit...

Van Cliburn competition features 14 pianists of Asian backgrounds

Russia may lead all nations the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition with seven participants, but Asian pianists make up 14 of the field's 30 competitors. South Korea has five artists taking part, more than any other Asian country.

