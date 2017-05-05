Continue reading Irving will spend mi...

Continue reading Irving will spend millions to plug Twin Wells Golf Course flooding issues

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

For nearly 30 years, city officials here have struggled to deal with major problems at the Twin Wells Golf Course in southeast Irving. Built in 1988 on a landfill in a flood plain, the 29-year-old course is often underwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington... Wed Hammer555 1
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Wed LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) May 1 Anonymous 24
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 25 lunatwil 110
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Apr 25 B- Moore 1
Irving TX getto Apr 12 Alison 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at May 05 at 2:48PM CDT

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,556 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC