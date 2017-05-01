Construction Employment Increases in 224 out of 358 Metro Areas Between March 2016 and 2017 as New Tax Proposal May Boost Future Growth Construction employment increased in 224 out of 358 metro areas between March 2016 and March 2017, declined in 92 and stagnated in 42, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America.

