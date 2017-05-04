College shooter stalked victim, but she didn't worry about him
The gunman in a Texas campus shooting stalked his victim for some time before shooting her Wednesday, her family said. Cops said Adrian Torres fatally shot North Lake College student Janeera Gonzalez before he moved into another building and shot himself.
