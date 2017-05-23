'Clock boy' lawsuit tossed out by fed...

'Clock boy' lawsuit tossed out by federal judge

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed after police detained a Muslim teen in Texas when officials at his school thought the clock that he had made was a bomb. Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed, the father of Ahmed Mohamed, sued the Irving Independent School District, McArthur High School principal Daniel Cummings, and the city of Irving, Texas, for unspecified damages after his then-14-year-old son was detained and suspended from school in a case that made national headlines in 2015.

