Classes to resume Monday at North Lake College in Irving after student's slaying

Classes will resume Monday at North Lake College in Irving five days after a 20-year-old student was killed there by a man her family said was stalking her. Classes were cancelled for the week after Janeera Nickol Gonzalez was shot to death Wednesday afternoon inside the Performance Hall building.

