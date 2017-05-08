City Council hears update on road con...

City Council hears update on road construction projects

The City of Irving Capital Improvement Program Director Casey Tate and Traffic and Transportation Director Dan Vedral provided an update at the April 21 City Council meeting. It includes an explanation of the process to evaluate all 1,400 lane miles of roadway in the city, as well as which roads will be prioritized for repair.

