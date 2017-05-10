Chicago gas pipe program's costs cont...

Chicago gas pipe program's costs continue to climb

Illinois utility company Peoples Gas wants to spend more money per year on replacing aging Chicago gas mains for the next two decades than it ever has, even since "accelerating" the massive infrastructure project six years ago. In a May 10 filing with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Chicago's natural gas utility is proposing average $300 million-a-year budgets from now until all 1,909 miles of remaining old gas mains are updated.

