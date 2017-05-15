Cargotec targets EUR 50 million savings by reducing indirect...
Cargotec plans to reduce indirect purchasing spend, streamline common transactional business support processes and consolidate Finance, HR, Information Management and Indirect Procurement related support services under a planned new Cargotec Business Services operations. Planned actions target annual cost savings of EUR 50 million from 2020 and onwards.
