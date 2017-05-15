Big Buses, Bigger Problems: The DCS L...

Big Buses, Bigger Problems: The DCS Land Deal

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

As Dallas County Schools began to sink into financial trouble, NBC 5 Investigates has learned the agency sold taxpayer-owned land to get fast cash. DCS, board president Larry Duncan, did not want to discuss the real estate transaction with NBC 5. There are questions about who profited from the deal and whether campaign contributions made to Duncan played any role in who cashed in.

