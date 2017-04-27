Watch: Bold smash-and-grab heist at I...

Watch: Bold smash-and-grab heist at Irving jeweler leads to 9 guilty pleas

1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Houston man who was among a dozen people who brazenly robbed an Irving jewelry store four years ago has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Hilton Murdock Aitch has been locked up since March of last year and pleaded guilty to robbery and federal firearms charges in November.

