Top Photos: April 29, 2017

APRIL 29: Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays a shot during the third round of the 2017 Volvo China open at Topwin Golf and Country Club on April 29, 2017 in Beijing, China. BEIJING, CHINA - APRIL 29: Haotong Li of China jump from the first tee during the third round of the 2017 Volvo China open at Topwin Golf and Country Club on April 29, 2017 in Beijing, China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GolfChannel.