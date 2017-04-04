Three Arrested In Connection With Atl...

Three Arrested In Connection With Atlanta Bridge Collapse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a part of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning. Basil Eleby was arrested and charged with first-degree arson for allegedly setting a fire which caused the freeway segment to collapse, along with first degree criminal damage to property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Doubter 18
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... Mar 31 ThomasA 2
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar 23 MissingPhartss 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,598 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC