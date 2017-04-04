Three Arrested In Connection With Atlanta Bridge Collapse
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a part of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning. Basil Eleby was arrested and charged with first-degree arson for allegedly setting a fire which caused the freeway segment to collapse, along with first degree criminal damage to property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11)
|Mar 31
|Doubter
|18
|Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat...
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|2
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|Mar 23
|MissingPhartss
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC