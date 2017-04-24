The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra ce...

The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 2016-2017 Season, Symphony Goes Wild!...

Las Colinas Symphony continues its 2016-2017 "Symphony goes Wild!!" on May 13, 2017 at 8:00PM at the Irving Arts Center, Carpenter Hall, Irving, TX. Composers have always taken inspiration from nature, so it is no surprise that many have picked up their pens to give us musical depictions of the fascinating creatures with whom we share the planet.

