Residents Invited to Re-Dedication of...

Residents Invited to Re-Dedication of Founders Plaza...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Irving Weekly

The plaques chronicling the history of Irving at Founders Plaza in the city's downtown Centennial Park, 444 W. Second Street, are currently being replaced with new versions constructed out of black granite. The new plaques these took the commissioned artist eight months to complete and replace older metal ones that had become worn and weathered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 25 lunatwil 110
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Apr 25 B- Moore 1
Irving TX getto Apr 12 Alison 2
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Doubter 18
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... Mar 31 ThomasA 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC