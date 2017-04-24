Residents Invited to Re-Dedication of Founders Plaza...
The plaques chronicling the history of Irving at Founders Plaza in the city's downtown Centennial Park, 444 W. Second Street, are currently being replaced with new versions constructed out of black granite. The new plaques these took the commissioned artist eight months to complete and replace older metal ones that had become worn and weathered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Apr 25
|B- Moore
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11)
|Mar 31
|Doubter
|18
|Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat...
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC