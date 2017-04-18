Metroplex Management Group Launches N...

Metroplex Management Group Launches New In-store Initiative

Irving, Texas , April 17, 2017 -- Metroplex Management Group of Dallas, Texas launched a new in-store initiative in January in the energy sector. The successful unveiling of their new client marks the company's third division, furthering the proof their versatility.

