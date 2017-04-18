Medical City Las Colinas Receives an ...

Medical City Las Colinas Receives an A for Patient Safety...

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Irving Weekly

Medical City Las Colinas has received an 'A' safety score from The Leapfrog Group , a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. healthcare system. Medical City Las Colinas was one of 823 hospitals to receive an "A" grade for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irving TX getto Apr 12 Alison 2
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Doubter 18
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... Mar 31 ThomasA 2
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar 23 MissingPhartss 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC