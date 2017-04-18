Medical City Las Colinas Receives an A for Patient Safety...
Medical City Las Colinas has received an 'A' safety score from The Leapfrog Group , a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. healthcare system. Medical City Las Colinas was one of 823 hospitals to receive an "A" grade for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.
