Lyric Stage is moving to the Majestic Theatre
Shane Peterman, the company's associate producer, steps up to the role of producer in the 25th year, while founding producer Steven Jones moves into a consulting role that will allow him to focus on developing new works and education initiatives. The decision to leave the company's longtime home at Irving Arts Center for Dallas was a mix of business and serendipity, Peterman says.
