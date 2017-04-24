Larry Gatlin gets ready to unveil his new musical, 'Quanah,' in Irving
Now, many songs and workshops later, Gatlin will retell the story his own way, in a world premiere musical presented by Lyric Stage in Irving. The show will star the Grammy-winning Gatlin as Old Ranger, and multiple Dove- and Grammy Award-winning artist David Phelps as both Quanah and Quanah's father, Peta Nocona.
