Irving Activists Call on Students to Boycott School
Activists are calling on high school students in Irving to boycott classes on Thursday and Friday after district leaders refused to pass a symbolic measure making the district a safe and welcoming space for undocumented students and their parents. Activists are calling on high school students in Irving to boycott classes on Thursday and Friday after district leaders refused to pass a symbolic measure making the district a safe and welcoming space for undocumented students and their parents.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11)
|Mar 31
|Doubter
|18
|Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat...
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|2
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|Mar 23
|MissingPhartss
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
