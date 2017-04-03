Honda Announces First 2018 Off-Road Models

Just in time for spring, Honda made its first off-road announcement of the 2018 model year, starring a mix of fun and popular trail bikes. The CRF/F line is renowned for being enjoyable and reliable, and the four smallest models-the CRF125F , CRF110F, and CRF50F-serve as great vehicles for exploring the trails and introducing new riders to motorcycling.

