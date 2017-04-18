Get ready for traffic headaches in Eu...

Get ready for traffic headaches in Euless this weekend

Lanes in both directions will be closed at various times beginning Friday night so that workers can set the beams for the new Main Street bridge as part of the massive Midtown Express project. From 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, all eastbound lanes will be closed and one westbound lane will be closed.

