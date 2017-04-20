Four Seasons Dallas Installed a Sweet Putting Green in Their Lobby
The AT&T Byron Nelson gets underway the week of May 18th in Irving, Texas at the TPC Four Seasons Resort. In preparation for the event, the Four Seasons Dallas has installed a sweet new temporary putting green in the lobby that golf fans in town for the event will surely appreciate.
