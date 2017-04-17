Flash flooding shuts down roads in Irving as heavy rain moves into Tarrant County
The rush hour commute was becoming a challenge as Tarrant County experienced heavy rainfall and numerous parts of Dallas County were seeing flash flooding. A flood advisory has been issued for southeastern Tarrant County and Dallas County until 5:45 p.m. Low-lying areas and places with poor drainage could experience flooding problems over the next several hours.
