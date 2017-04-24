Exxon's 1Q profit more than doubles a...

Exxon's 1Q profit more than doubles as oil rises

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Irving, Texas a Exxon more than doubled its profit in the first quarter as rising crude prices magnified the cost cuts made by the company as energy prices tumbled. The Irving, Texas, company earned $4.01 billion, or 95 cents per share, for the three month period, up from $1.81 billion, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

