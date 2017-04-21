Dorothy Deshautel Dupree

Dorothy Deshautel Dupree, 95, of Orange, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 21, 2017, in Irving, Texas with her daughter by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange.

