Daiso Japan Announces Arlington Texas...

Daiso Japan Announces Arlington Texas Store Grand Opening

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: WebWire

The Daiso Arlington store is the fifth Daiso store to open in the State of Texas after Carrollton, Irving, Plano, and most recently, Fort Worth. DAISO Japan, a rapidly growing value store known for selling quality items for $1.50, announced a grand opening celebration weekend for its Arlington, Texas store on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irving TX getto Apr 12 Alison 2
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Doubter 18
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... Mar 31 ThomasA 2
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar 23 MissingPhartss 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC