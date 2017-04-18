Continue reading Kill the Texas Enterprise Fund? The governor shows off the payoff

Continue reading Kill the Texas Enter...

Tuesday Apr 18

In a recent budget proposal, lawmakers in the House stripped funding for the Texas Enterprise Fund, a pool of state money used to recruit corporate projects. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to replenish it with $108 million in taxpayer money, calling that a priority.

