Continue reading Irving mayor's race ...

Continue reading Irving mayor's race to replace Van Duyne tinged with lawsuits, complaints

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

It's tough to tell these days whether the four-way battle to replace departing Mayor Beth Van Duyne is a political race or a court fight. At least two lawsuits have been filed in the race, and there's also a municipal complaint against one of the candidates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irving TX getto Apr 12 Alison 2
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Doubter 18
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... Mar 31 ThomasA 2
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar '17 MissingPhartss 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC