Continue reading At Tomi Lahren hearing, judge orders The Blaze to search emails

A Dallas County judge on Monday ordered Glenn Beck and his conservative media company The Blaze to produce emails between them and a reporter for The Daily Caller related to the controversial pundit Tomi Lahren. The order comes a week after Civil District Judge Martin Hoffman ordered both sides to not disparage each other.

