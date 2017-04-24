Colony Drive Bridge Reopens with Ribbon Cutting...
Members of the Historic Hospital District Neighborhood Association joined Irving city leaders to celebrate the opening of the new Colony Drive bridge. Crews replaced the bridge as part of a major drainage improvement project on several South Irving channels.
