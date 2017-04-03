C-store giant to power stores with wind energy
The company has signed an agreement with TXU Energy to purchase 100% Texas wind energy for all its Texas stores located in competitive energy markets. The 96-month wind energy agreement, which impacts 425 stores, starts June 1, 2018, and is expected to reduce 7-Eleven's carbon footprint by 6.7% while providing significant operating expense savings.
