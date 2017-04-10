Arlington leaders, firefighters face ...

Arlington leaders, firefighters face off over civil service proposition

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A group of city leaders led by Mayor Jeff Williams has banded together to oppose a voter proposition seeking to establish a civil service system for firefighters, warning that it could lead to reduced response times and cuts in city services. In recent days, pamphlets from a political action committee called Safety First Arlington PAC have landed in Arlington mailboxes, contending that adopting Proposition 2 would put the city's firefighters "under labor union control" and add costs that could prompt cuts to the police force and street repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Doubter 18
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... Mar 31 ThomasA 2
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Mar 23 MissingPhartss 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC