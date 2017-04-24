1031 exchanges increasingly attractiv...

1031 exchanges increasingly attractive as real estate prices climb

Monday Apr 24

Section 1031 of the IRS Code may seem like an arcane - and perhaps even unnecessary - subject for an adviser to be expert in. But now that property prices have risen to pre-2008 levels in most parts of the nation, it is essential to know about 1031 exchanges, according to Steve Dudash, president of Chicago-based IHT Wealth Management.

Irving, TX

