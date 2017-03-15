Uncle of Irving's 'Clock Boy,' says t...

Uncle of Irving's 'Clock Boy,' says time is now to take a seat at City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Abdel Elhassan knows that many Irving voters will assume that he's running for a seat on the city council as a way to somehow get back at the city for what happened to his nephew Ahmed Mohamed, two years ago. Mohamed, then 14, made international headlines when he was arrested after a homemade clock he took to MacArthur High School was mistaken by officials for a bomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Tue Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb 27 Dianne U 1
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC