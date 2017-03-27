This 8-Year-Old Who Brought A Rice Krispie Treat On A Jog Is All Of Us
Briseyda Ponce, a 17-year-old from Irving, Texas goes on a run most days. On March 22, her 8-year-old cousin, Allysson Baires, asked if she could jog with her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat...
|Wed
|Dianne U
|1
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|Mar 23
|MissingPhartss
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC