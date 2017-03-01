Thieves following victims from banks,...

Thieves following victims from banks, ATMs, a growing trend Read Story Jobin Panicker

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Kenny Linton of McKinney is happy to be alive and says what happened to him has given him new perspective. He had gone in for a simple transaction and came out with an envelope of cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) 10 hr Dallas martin 10
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb 27 Dianne U 1
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb 16 AmberMyree 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Day Without Immigrants... Feb 16 ICE Capitan 1
Atencion! Hola!!! Feb 12 Political Atheist 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC